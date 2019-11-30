Former Chipolopolo winger Clifford Mulenga has began the road to earning his coaching qualifications.

The 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year, who is currently clubless, is in class of ongoing FAZ D coaching license training in Lusaka at NASDEC.

‘Right now I am club-less so I decided to come home and visit my parents. And then I spoke to one of my friends who told me about this programme (training),” Mulenga said.

“I thought it was a good idea to partake in this programme because I am also in the evening of my career. So I thought this will be a good starting point to getting my coaching badges,’ he said.

Mulenga has played for several South African clubs that include University of Pretoria, SuperSport United, Bloemfontein Celtic, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Ajax Cape Town and Thanda Royal Zulu.

He was part of the Zambia Under-20 side that finished third at the 2007 U20 AFCON featured at the 2007 FIFA World Cup in Canada under George Lwandamina and were the first Zambian side to reach the knockout round where they were eliminated in the last 16 by Nigeria.

Mulenga was also part of the Chipolopolo team at the 2012 Africa Cup before being expelled from camp on disciplinary grounds as Zambia went on to win the trophy.

