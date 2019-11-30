Home Entertainment Jae Cash and Yo Maps unveil “Angel” Entertainment Jae Cash and Yo Maps unveil “Angel” November 30, 2019 9 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber Jae Cash released the official video for his latest single “Angel” that features Yo Maps. The song was produced by Uptownbeats while the video was shot by Mwenya for “A Jelly Cane Films Productions.” [Read 23 times, 23 reads today]Related Posts:Juvic , t-sean and Jae Cash release "Chibaba" videoRapper ,Jae Cash, releases the visuals for " Ndekupampamina"Cuba appoints Angel Villa as new Envoy to ZambiaYo Maps and Macky 2 release music video for their smash hit "Finally"Mosi brings together Yo Maps, Jay Rox, Mic Burner and Natasha Chansa on "We Are Zed" Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Jay Rox collaborates with Tanzania’s music giants Rayvanny and AY on “Distance Remix” Ariel collaborates with German Ragamuffin Chin Chillah Fashion blogger, Peter Mwansa, discusses his Love for fashion and the Launch of House of PML LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.