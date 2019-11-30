President Edgar Lungu has donated a Higer bus to the Northern Division Police command in Northern Province.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja handed over the bus to the Northern Division Command on behalf of President Lungu.

Mr. Kanganja commended government for empowering the Zambia Police Service with necessary equipment aimed at enhancing proficiency of the institution.

He observed that there has been unprecedented development among the security wings in the country citing the construction of over 12,000 housing units for police officers and other security wings as examples of development.

And Mr. Kanganja said the donation of the bus also shows the commitment the President attaches to uplifting the welfare of the Zambia Police Service.

He explained that the bus will assist in the movements of officers from Michael Mataka Police Camp in Kasama district to areas of operation.

The Police Chief has since thanked the President for the wonderful and timely gift.

He however cautioned the police officers against misusing the vehicle adding that he will not hesitate to discipline anyone found misusing it.

And Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene said the bus will help address the mobility challenges that officers under his command are facing.

Mr. Mweene said he will ensure that the vehicle serves its intended purpose of delivering services to the people.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police paid a courtesy call on Northern Province Acting Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga.

Captain Mulenga commended the Northern Division Command for its commitment towards promoting security in the region.

He has since pledged government’s support towards improving the welfare of the men and women in uniform.

President Lungu had promised to donate a bus to the command when he commissioned the Michael Mataka Police Camp in Kasama.

