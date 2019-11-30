Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has bemoaned a growing trend by members of parliament to use offensive and insulting language in the House.
Dr. Matibini says this is a matter of grave concern because such conduct lowers the integrity and dignity of the House.
He has since urged members of parliament to take the caution seriously stating that he would in future not hesitate to impose severe punishment on any member found using insulting language on the floor of the House.
The Speaker of the National Assembly said this when he made a ruling on the complaint by Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Martin Malama against Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu for using insulting language against him on the floor of the house
In admonishing Mr. Mwiimbu, the Speaker said his conduct was shocking as he was a senior member of the house as well as a long-standing member of the Committee on Privileges, Absences and Support Services, the Committee charged with the responsibility of en
orcing discipline in the House.
Dr. Matibini also ordered Mr. Mwiimbu to render an apology to the House.
Jack Mwiimbu has lot it, I don’t what will become of him after Parliament. He’s now a career MP but I don’t think he deserves to be in that house for this long. He isn’t among the best. Apart from tribal appeal what else has he to offer to the UPND? These are the chaps who drive away potential new comers to their Party because they don’t want to lose their positions. But then nothing lasts forever
Never has in Zambia’s history been the integrity of the house been lowered to this level. All because of the tonga party upnd. This party has destroyed the fibre of civil politics and democracy. Jack Mwimbu and others like Gary Nkombo have nothing more to offer our politics except tribalism, they are devoid of new ideas; that’s why upnd can’t attract fresh politicians.