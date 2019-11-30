Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has bemoaned a growing trend by members of parliament to use offensive and insulting language in the House.

Dr. Matibini says this is a matter of grave concern because such conduct lowers the integrity and dignity of the House.

He has since urged members of parliament to take the caution seriously stating that he would in future not hesitate to impose severe punishment on any member found using insulting language on the floor of the House.

The Speaker of the National Assembly said this when he made a ruling on the complaint by Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Martin Malama against Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu for using insulting language against him on the floor of the house

In admonishing Mr. Mwiimbu, the Speaker said his conduct was shocking as he was a senior member of the house as well as a long-standing member of the Committee on Privileges, Absences and Support Services, the Committee charged with the responsibility of en

orcing discipline in the House.

Dr. Matibini also ordered Mr. Mwiimbu to render an apology to the House.

