Zesco United ended their losing run away in Angola today, November 30 when they drew with hosts Premiero de Agosto in their opening Group A match of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.

But Zesco rallied in Luanda to snatch their first points following two successive defeats on previous visits to Angola.

Cristovao Paciencia put Agosto in the 9th minute when he tapped in a cross from Manuel Afonso.

But the equalizer didn’t take long come, and six minutes later, Clement Mwape redeemed himself for his defensive error that led to Agosto’s goal.

Mwape turned in Thabani Kamusoko’s corner to see the sides share the spoils.

Zesco and Agosto are tied in second place on 1 point, two points behind leaders TP Mazembe.

Mazembe crushed fellow five-time champions Zamalek of Egypt 3-0 in Lubumbashi in their Saturday clash.

Zesco return to Group A action this Saturday, December 7 when they host Mazembe in Ndola while Agosto will be in Cairo to face a bruised Zamalek that same date.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]