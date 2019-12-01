Forest Rangers began life without coach Perry Mutapa on a good note following a 1-0 home win over promoted Kansanshi Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Mutapa dumped Forest on Monday in 7th place after steering them from a three-match losing run to collect a draw and a win before leaving the Ndola club for struggling Kitwe giants Power Dynamos who are down at number 12.

Adams Zikiru scored the game’s only goal in the 27th minute, and his fourth of the season, to lift Forest up one place to 6th on 18 points, exchanging places with Green Eagles who have 15 points.

FAZ Super Division new boys Kansanshi tumbled from 8th to 11th after suffering their fifth loss from twelve games played this season.

And in the second kickoff of the Week 13 doubleheader at Levy, hosts Buildcon crawled from two-down to finish 2-2 against Lusaka Dynamos in this mid-table clash.

Mousa Lemisa and Willy Stephanus scored in the 8th and 24th minutes respectively for Dynamos to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

But Moses Phiri cut that lead on the stroke of halftime and Chanda Mushili earned Buildcon a share of the points in the 70th minute.

Buildcon are 10th on 14 points from twelve games and Dynamos are 12th on 12 points from eleven matches played.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]