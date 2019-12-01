Today’s Scripture

“Then those who feared the Lord talked with each other, and the Lord listened and heard. A scroll of remembrance was written in his presence concerning those who feared the Lord and honored his name…”(Malachi 3:16, NIV)

God’s Book of Remembrance

Do you ever keep special cards or emails from loved ones? People do this because those words of love and encouragement are important. In the same way, your words and thoughts of love are important to God, too. Did you know He has a Book of Remembrance? In this book, every time we talk about Him or thank Him for His goodness, He has the angels write it down. When you just think about God, the angels record it. In fact, this moment right now, the angels are writing it down in the Book of Remembrance.

This book is not up on a dusty storeroom shelf in heaven somewhere. The Scripture says, “It stays constantly before God, wide open, as a reminder of those who are thinking of Him.” God loves you so much and values your love, too. All throughout the day, be determined to keep God in your thoughts. Meditate on His promises and thank Him for His goodness. When we keep our minds focused on Him, we won’t be distracted by the cares of this world. When you let your love for Him show, it pleases His heart and draws you closer to Him each and every day.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, today I turn my heart and mind toward You, thanking You for Your goodness and faithfulness in my life. I bless You today because You are worthy. I hold Your truth close to my heart so that I can always be pleasing to You in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

