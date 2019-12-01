Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti says the Mission will early next year start receiving and processing applications for dual citizenship for Zambians living in that country.

Major General Miti said the process would facilitate the acquisition of Zambian citizenship for Zambians wishing to do so.

He was speaking at a Welcome Gala Dinner organised in his honour by the Zambia Association in South Africa (ZASA) at Scarlet Ribbon, Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

Ambassador Miti said challenges that prevented the process had now been resolved.

He added that the Mission would also resume immigration clinics in South Africa’s major cities to sensitive Zambians on consular matters.

He said the High Commission would engage cooperating partners to assist in mobilizing resources for the immigration clinics.

He said it was one of the Mission’s agenda to ensure that Zambians were given assistance.

Major General Miti further commended the Association for doing a good job in helping unite Zambians in South Africa.

And ZASA President Ferdinand Simanya said despite the Association receiving reports of hurdles by some Zambians to acquire work permits, entry and resident visas, his Association was generally happy with the welfare of many Zambians in South Africa.

Mr Simanya said since 2016 when he was elected into office, unity of purpose among Zambians had been achieved.

He said the Zambian culture and heritage has also been shared.

The event was punctuated by performances from popular artist Afunika and many others.

