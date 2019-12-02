The People’s Alliance for Change is disappointed with President Edgar Lungu’s latest comment on the controversial Forest Reserve number 27 which he partly degazetted for residential and commercial purposes.

The President on Saturday expressed concern about the sudden interest in Forest 27 by some people he claimed to have political agendas and challenged the media to investigate what the area is all about.

PAC President Andyford Banda says these levels of inconsistencies on national matters are uncalled for and are detrimental to the development of the nation.

He said the latest statement by the Head of State contradicts his stance on climate change having in his State of the Nation address in September admitted that climate change threatens to derail the country’s economy, and disrupts the rainy season which has already derailed economic outlook.

“We now don’t know whether to believe his stance on climate change or it the usual rhetoric meant to hoodwink Zambians that he cares about the welfare of the country. There is no way a person who claims to be concerned about the effects of climate change on the economy can openly defend construction taking place in the forest reserve”, he added.

Mr. Banda said every Zambian now knows the importance of Forest 27 to the ecological system and urban water supplies in Lusaka hence there is no need for anyone to investigate anything.

He observed that the Chalimbana river is already drying up and water contamination has become rampant in Lusaka due to construction activities in water recharge areas.

Mr Banda said despite some people having settled in the reserve for a long time, allowing more people whether black or white will impact negatively on Zambia which is already grappling with effects of climate change.

He said President Edgar Lungu’s latest statement on this issue having rightly admitted yesterday that forest 27 is important to the ecological system does not befit the Head of state and the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) therefore demands that he provides leadership other than rubbishing the concerns being raised.

Mr Banda added that the President seems not bothered with the fact that a lot of people who benefited from allocation of land in Forest Reserve 27 are politically exposed persons and that whether the correct process was followed in allocating the land to the PEPS.

He said clearly the President doesn’t see anything wrong with a lot of things just as he doesn’t see anything wrong with Bill 10 and oh yes the fire trucks where the country lost a whopping $42,000,000 in that deal.

