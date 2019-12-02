The UPND says it has noted with concern the audios of some of its youths in Northern Province calling on Mwinelubemba to return the vehicle given to him as a gift by the UPND two years ago.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says the UPND leadership does not support the position being propagated by some of its supporters in Northern Province.

He has called on UPND Members in Northern Province involved in this disrespectful act to stop with immediate effect.

Mr Katuka has directed the general membership of the party to immediately stop sharing such audios saying the UPND is founded on respect for traditional leaders who are creating the beacon of ancestral leadership.

He said the UPND also respects the political opinions of Chitimukulu Kanyanta Sosala as they believe in the idea of freedom of association, freedom of expression and freedom conscience adding that the traditional leader has a right to thought and opinion.

“We do not believe that once we give a gift, we can follow to retrieve it if we differ in opinion with the recipient. Further, when UPND forms the government, we shall ensure that His Royal Highness Chitimukulu is taken care of and given the respect he deserves, he said.

He said the UPND is not like PF who has a habit of scandalizing traditional leaders for their political opinion and will run a government that will uphold the rule of law and respect for all mankind.

[Read 354 times, 354 reads today]