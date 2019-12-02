The UPND says it has noted with concern the audios of some of its youths in Northern Province calling on Mwinelubemba to return the vehicle given to him as a gift by the UPND two years ago.
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says the UPND leadership does not support the position being propagated by some of its supporters in Northern Province.
He has called on UPND Members in Northern Province involved in this disrespectful act to stop with immediate effect.
Mr Katuka has directed the general membership of the party to immediately stop sharing such audios saying the UPND is founded on respect for traditional leaders who are creating the beacon of ancestral leadership.
He said the UPND also respects the political opinions of Chitimukulu Kanyanta Sosala as they believe in the idea of freedom of association, freedom of expression and freedom conscience adding that the traditional leader has a right to thought and opinion.
“We do not believe that once we give a gift, we can follow to retrieve it if we differ in opinion with the recipient. Further, when UPND forms the government, we shall ensure that His Royal Highness Chitimukulu is taken care of and given the respect he deserves, he said.
He said the UPND is not like PF who has a habit of scandalizing traditional leaders for their political opinion and will run a government that will uphold the rule of law and respect for all mankind.
Why did the UPND give the head of that tribally bigoted Lubembastan a car, tuchawa ati muzungu wa Kasai antemwe! He will never vote for you anyway, he only votes for fellow Bembas!
This is shocking, does thus bum of a president ever sit in his office to for once in his life do some real work? It honestly can’t be that a head of state is forever gallivanting around aimlessly like a damn headless chicken! This is pure madness, it’s shameful.
Trying to corrupt Chitimukulu with a car……only to realise the chief can not be bought….kkkkkk!!!!
I still remember what Colonel Panji Kaunda narrated when he shifted supper to MCS from HH. He said that HH called him and reminded him how he had offered him 2 cows when his chips were down. However, Panji said he had rejected the gift because he had heard from his friend in Masaiti how Hichilema undressed him about the Nissan 1 tonner that he had given him. What the UPND youths have done is exactly the policy of their leader. Mwine Lubemba, just like many Bemba can’t be bought, they’re free thinkers. If Hichilema wants the Bemba vote he should convince the Bemba by talking sense. He doesn’t need to appease them. You can’t order the beating of the Bemba in Southern province then ask for their vote. You’re wasting time
Respect to a party that distances itself from its members when they do wrong. This is called leadership. I wish the same could be said about pf and their notorious president kaizer lungu
Hahahaha………yes the bantu botatwe party bribing the Mwinelubemba! The vote is still secret mind you! If any Chief in Southern Province has been purchased a vehicle by UPND then I have no problem
Damage is already been done and it’s deep. Mukuni insulted the bembas. GBM is busy in the bemba provinces denouncing upnd. This is damage control. Upnd lacks political strategists and will regret this carelessness in 2021, remember they got substantial votes in 2016 in these areas. Ifi fyena ni chimbwi no plan.