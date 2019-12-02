A former Zambian diplomat says US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote overstept his mandate when he condemned the 15 year jail sentenced slapped on two Kapiri Mposhi men who were found having sex.

Joe Chilaizya who served as Deputy Ambassador to the US and Chancellor Political and Administration at the Zambian Embassy in Beijing said Ambassador Foote’s statement is a blatant interference in the internal Affairs of the nation.

Mr Chilaizya said it was wrong for the US envoy to rush to the media before engaging the Authorities on the concerns he had over the judgement.

He said Ambassador Foote’s comment was outrageous as he could not force a culture lived by Americans on the Zambian people.

Mr Chilaizya said Ambassador Foote must be aware that the Zambian constitution does not support acts of homosexuality and the law has been in existence for years.

He said no African diplomat has ever gone to the media to condemn the US government whenever an African man is killed and Ambassador.

Mr Chilaizya says the Zambian government is therefore in order to protest to the American government over the behavior of Ambassador Foote.

