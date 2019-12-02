A former Zambian diplomat says US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote overstept his mandate when he condemned the 15 year jail sentenced slapped on two Kapiri Mposhi men who were found having sex.
Joe Chilaizya who served as Deputy Ambassador to the US and Chancellor Political and Administration at the Zambian Embassy in Beijing said Ambassador Foote’s statement is a blatant interference in the internal Affairs of the nation.
Mr Chilaizya said it was wrong for the US envoy to rush to the media before engaging the Authorities on the concerns he had over the judgement.
He said Ambassador Foote’s comment was outrageous as he could not force a culture lived by Americans on the Zambian people.
Mr Chilaizya said Ambassador Foote must be aware that the Zambian constitution does not support acts of homosexuality and the law has been in existence for years.
He said no African diplomat has ever gone to the media to condemn the US government whenever an African man is killed and Ambassador.
Mr Chilaizya says the Zambian government is therefore in order to protest to the American government over the behavior of Ambassador Foote.
Truth be told….we shall not support the un african culture but we shall support the ambassador on the corrupton reference he made towards lighter sentences slapped on corrupt thieves…can we complete in the ambassador comment. ending on homosexual only is not being truthful.
@ Twende, I thought as UPND you have neglected your two members sentenced 15 years . It had to take this man to speak for them. The party should have supported these dedicated members with legal support. You have top lawyers in UPND. Why did they not offer their support to them. This being unfair!!!
The US has no right to try and force us to accept homosexuality. We have the right to self determination, and homosexuality is contrary to the order of nature.
The ambassador is right about two things
1. We are efficient to lock up people that commit crimes that dont affect the general population, while the corrupt that steal from the masses are scot free. Compare the harm that the corruption of the few in PF has done and compare to the harm these two have done. Thanks to PF, people are dying needlessly in hospitals due to lack of medication and electricity.
2. The sentence is too harsh and does nothing to deal with the problem. In fact it just fuels it
I am also glad Ambassador Foote has categorically called out the corruption in PF, citing specific areas and pointing out that PF have sought to hide these things from the public. These are strong claims which should make that keep calling for evidence to scratch their heads. The US has the most advance intelligence network. They know what they are talking about. And we all know its a fact that PF are corrupt thieving thugs.
Foote has drawn the line in the sand. I hope Lungu and PF will cross that line so that they meet their downfall. Please Lungu expel the US ambassador so that the US acts against you and helps us get rid of you!
The US government know about the massive corruption and lawlessness under ECL and the PF.
Why are they even entertaining them.
The US and other like minded bilateral partners should halt financial aid just like the British government did.The PF have recklessly borrowed and largely squandered $19 billion since 2011.
Let the PF and their blind supporters face the consequences of their actions.
That is not ENGLISH! Overstepped!!!
Please change that headline and save us face! Nichani?
PF is allergic to ALL manner of criticism!
You need a lot of EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE to handle criticism!
One thing that has got me scared is where our President could carelessly dare the US government to withdraw HIV/AIDS funding for 12.5% population who need life-saving ART? How can we be this reckless to condemn our own citizens to death just because we want to win a gay argument? Shameful!