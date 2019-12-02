Police have distanced themselves from reports that officers in Lusaka have raided the house of President Edgar Lungu’s Kaizer Zulu.
Acting Zambia Police spokesperson Danny Mwale says at no time did police move in for such an act.
Mr Mwale has since urged members of the media as well as the public to disregard the same information and treat as false.
He has further warned those behind the same false information not to dare the police as they will apply the law firmly once they get hold of them.
It has been reported in some sections of the media that Police this morning raided the home of Kaizer Kaizer Zulu who has in the last few weeks made headlines for wrong reasons.
A docket was recently opened in a case where Mr Zulu hit into a school bus and few days later set ablaze grass thatched houses at a farm he claim to be his in Mikango area.
Even the police are scared of KZ? What is happening? If it were Kambwili a full batallion would have been deployed by now.
But zoona this country is under serious state capture.
This thug has disregarded a call out, and police are silent as a grave. When a rumour comes out that the police have actually done their job, they quickly rush to say “no, we havent done our job. We are lazy, cowardly incompetent and corrupt wimps too scared to touch Kaizer”. What a useless country. May God help us.
Of course, it was a false report because as it is Kaizer Zulu enjoys protection so Police cannot raid his home. If it a Political figure from an opposition party who has been on a rampage as Kaizer has been, I do not think he would still be outside Police Custody. It does look like we live in a country where the law is applied discriminatorily depending on Political affiliation.
I won’t comment on the merits and demerits of the story but certainly fake news make social media look bad.
But equally, this tenancy of threatening citizens must stop! Or be applied to all. The person mentioned failed to appear at Woodlands police upon being summoned. For once we thought the police had started doing what was right regarding this individual by asking him to report himself. Media reported he didn’t appear and in all honest we expected a man hunt since the crimes committed appear grave. Please update us where you are on the issue before we are misled by not well meaning people. We need to feel the law is applied equally regardless who we are in this country.
The Police are so scared
This is a lie, even President Lungu is scare of Kaizer, you think mere police officers can raid and search his house? Kaizer is the Mafia boss, people think Davis Mwila has power, he is nothing compared to Kaizer.
bana ba mbwafye