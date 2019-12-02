Police have distanced themselves from reports that officers in Lusaka have raided the house of President Edgar Lungu’s Kaizer Zulu.

Acting Zambia Police spokesperson Danny Mwale says at no time did police move in for such an act.

Mr Mwale has since urged members of the media as well as the public to disregard the same information and treat as false.

He has further warned those behind the same false information not to dare the police as they will apply the law firmly once they get hold of them.

It has been reported in some sections of the media that Police this morning raided the home of Kaizer Kaizer Zulu who has in the last few weeks made headlines for wrong reasons.

A docket was recently opened in a case where Mr Zulu hit into a school bus and few days later set ablaze grass thatched houses at a farm he claim to be his in Mikango area.

