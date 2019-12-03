Coach Tenant Chilumba says he has joined Forest Rangers with the vision of helping the team win trophies and play in Africa.

Forest on Tuesday announced the hiring of Chilumba on a two- year contract a day after he left Kabwe Warriors.

Forest launched a search for a coach last week following the resignation of Perry Mutapa, who has joined Power Dynamos.

‘It’s a good move and it’s a new challenge again for me so I am happy to sign a two year contract,’ Chilumba said.

‘Of course my ambition is to see them playing continental and win trophies. They have been consistent for the last four years. ‘

‘I think we just need to put heads together with the management and the products who are the players. We just have to focus on one goal,’ he said.

Forest are sixth in the FAZ Super Division with 18 points from 12 matches played.

And Chilumba took time to explain his seemingly sudden departure from Warriors.

‘I looked at Kabwe Warriors and I looked at Forest, off-course Kabwe Warriors is a big team. It’s my team it’s the team I played for, I can still go back so I can’t say bad things about Kabwe Warriors,’ the ex-Chipolopolo star said.

Chilumba joined Warriors last year in January.

‘I worked well with the team and management. But off course we didn’t agree on some things in the contract so both parties we were happy to separate,’ he said.

