Rainbow party president Winter Kabimba says claims by us ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote that he has been denied access to State House are unjustified.
Mr. Kabimba says he is personally failing to understand the linkage between donor aid and visitation to state house saying it not a guarantee to enter State House just because Mr. Foote is administering 5 billion of aid.
He says President Edgar Lungu is a busy person and wanting to have an audience with him has to be justified and wondered how many times Zambian ambassador to the United States of America Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula has been given audience by Donald trump.
He recalled that President Lungu during the UN assembly was only accorded an opportunity to meet two junior officers from the state department, not even did he get a chance to meet the secretary of state while Mr. Foote wants to be treated at the level of President Edgar Lungu.
“Ambassador Foote wants to be at the level of President Edgar Lungu just because he is administering 5 billion of aid. If ambassador Foote is saying look, I had a lot of important issues that I wanted to discuss with the president that’s why I wanted to see him, but to justify his visitation just because he is carrying a bag of 5 billion dollars, no bwana!” Mr. Kabimba said.
Mr. Kabimba said donor aid could also be used to punish poor countries hence the need for self-sustainability through handwork and increased productivity.
“Western countries have used donor aid for regime change because they will starve you to death until people riot on the streets to get the government out. Don’t we read history to see what is happening in the world?” he questioned.
Mr. Kabimba was speaking Tuesday morning when he featured on the burning issues program on 5 FM radio.
In fact, it is easier to organize a demonstration against gay rights than it is to organize a peaceful demonstration against the 20 hours load—shedding that has shut down people’s businesses. In Zambia, proof that the President is gay can make him lose power, but he can’t be voted out even if he admitted that he is a thief. It’s not the laws which are outdated, it is our thinking (News Diggers)
Kabimba is very right. Who does this Foote guy think he is for our President to allow him to camp outside State House just because he is from America? There are plenty other diplomats who dont cry when they dont see the President.
Diplomats dont make noise. They resolve problems silently. When a diplomat starts making noise it means he has failed in his job. He should apply to Trum for the job of Foreign Secretary and then he can come and tell Zambia all the nonsense he is spewing.
Who does he think he is? I am pretty sure he KNOWS that he is the man entrusted to ensure tax payer money to the tune of millions of dollars are better accounted for. Who does he think he is? What kind of question is that. We beg, steal aid, then insult without an ounce of reasoning. Wake up.
Remember Daniels dream? All Kingdoms shall pass and only Christ’s shall stand. In the old times Africa stood with Christ twice in his time of need. Only Jesus should have direct access to any president period. Not even Smiling Sikazwe or Kampyongo can go in and out of state house like its their bedroom. Mr. Foote is acting like he might have an African or Zambian lover. Gay senators and representatives from both the republicans and democrats have concealed their true nature from their wives for years.
Yes the 5 Billion you don’t have!
Mr bear foot has no right whats so ever to speak against our law that we gave to ourselves against gay. I have never head the british conderming death senence which US practice, which the british dont practice. And yet the two countries enjoy a health relationship. Mr bear foot, in china their are a lot of issues like, no freedom for press, once found with drugs you are killed, you are corrupt you dead and other negative issues about the chinese goverment toeards its citizens. US government and you mr foot, do not conderm the chinese government laws that are oppressive to the people. Is it because the chinese have money thats why your mouth is shut? Zambia is poor and you give us money thats you can open your mouth and things against us? Sorry sir, gayism is not zambian. Take your…
Don’t pinch the Bear. It will bruise you!
What is Gayism? You also have been caught up in Dora Siliyalism.
ba winter has spoken….. Has he reconciled with Fred Meembe? Zambian politicians for real