Rainbow party president Winter Kabimba says claims by us ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote that he has been denied access to State House are unjustified.

Mr. Kabimba says he is personally failing to understand the linkage between donor aid and visitation to state house saying it not a guarantee to enter State House just because Mr. Foote is administering 5 billion of aid.

He says President Edgar Lungu is a busy person and wanting to have an audience with him has to be justified and wondered how many times Zambian ambassador to the United States of America Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula has been given audience by Donald trump.

He recalled that President Lungu during the UN assembly was only accorded an opportunity to meet two junior officers from the state department, not even did he get a chance to meet the secretary of state while Mr. Foote wants to be treated at the level of President Edgar Lungu.

“Ambassador Foote wants to be at the level of President Edgar Lungu just because he is administering 5 billion of aid. If ambassador Foote is saying look, I had a lot of important issues that I wanted to discuss with the president that’s why I wanted to see him, but to justify his visitation just because he is carrying a bag of 5 billion dollars, no bwana!” Mr. Kabimba said.

Mr. Kabimba said donor aid could also be used to punish poor countries hence the need for self-sustainability through handwork and increased productivity.

“Western countries have used donor aid for regime change because they will starve you to death until people riot on the streets to get the government out. Don’t we read history to see what is happening in the world?” he questioned.

Mr. Kabimba was speaking Tuesday morning when he featured on the burning issues program on 5 FM radio.

