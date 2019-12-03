First Lady Esther Lungu says equitable access to education for children regardless of their backgrounds is important for national development.

Mrs. Lungu said it is for this reason that she has continued to engage various stakeholders through the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust to assist the vulnerable in society to access education.

She said while providing access to education, it is important to also consider children with special needs who also require an inclusive, accessible and sustainable environment for learning.

Mrs. Lungu said according to the United Nations, an estimated one billion people with disabilities worldwide face many barriers to education.

The first lady was speaking when she officially handed over a special need’s classroom block at Ndeke Primary School at ZAF Lusaka Airforce Base.

The School has been constructed by the Airpower Ladies Club as part of commemorations of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities which falls on December 3 every year.

Mrs. Lungu also donated assistive devices to ease the movement of children with mobility challenges and also pledged a 20 thousand Kwacha cash donation.

She commended the Airpower Ladies Club for the gesture which will ultimately enable children living with disabilities to participate at different levels of economic development in the country.

And Community Development Minister Kampamba Chewe pledged support towards uplifting the lives of children with special needs.

Meanwhile, Air Power Ladies Club Patron Catherine Muma said the club has scored a number of achievements which include the construction and rehabilitation of clinics.

