President Edgar Lungu has implored the electorates in Milenge district to vote for the Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Chanda Masheke so as to ensure development to the area.

Drumming up support for Mr. Masheke in Luela, Mulumbi and Kafwanka areas of Milenge east, President Lungu said government has developed the area especially in the education and health sectors with the latest notable development being electrification of the district.

“My government has electrified Milenge east, the district administration area and even this place will be electrified as can be seen with the poles and cables that have been erected and put in place through the rural electrification authority,” he said.

Speaking ahead of the November 5th Milenge District Council Chairperson by-elections, President Lungu, who earlier used the rough road leading to Luela to kick-start the campaign trail, pledged to work on the key roads linking to the district.

The Head of State, who was flanked by Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa and other party officials, assured electorates that government will fulfil its promises.

He said the people of Milenge had demonstrated loyalty worth the reward for supporting the ruling party during past elections.

He pointed out that Milenge district and other areas that had lagged behind deserved to have a fair share of development which was indiscriminately spread out to other regions such as Southern province.

And the aspiring candidate, Chanda Masheke, pledged to meet the electorates’ expectations of delivering on developmental goals once voted into office.

Speaking earlier, PF General Secretary Davies Mwila urged electorates not to be swayed by other politicians seeking office whom he said would promise what they are unable to fulfil.

Other politicians on the campaign bandwagon were nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda, Zambia Republican Party President Wright Musoma who also urged the voters in Milenge to rally behind the PF candidate.

According to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) 2016 poll statistics, Milenge District has 13 wards, 33 polling stations and 18,466 registered voters.

