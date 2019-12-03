President Edgar Lungu has implored the electorates in Milenge district to vote for the Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Chanda Masheke so as to ensure development to the area.
Drumming up support for Mr. Masheke in Luela, Mulumbi and Kafwanka areas of Milenge east, President Lungu said government has developed the area especially in the education and health sectors with the latest notable development being electrification of the district.
“My government has electrified Milenge east, the district administration area and even this place will be electrified as can be seen with the poles and cables that have been erected and put in place through the rural electrification authority,” he said.
Speaking ahead of the November 5th Milenge District Council Chairperson by-elections, President Lungu, who earlier used the rough road leading to Luela to kick-start the campaign trail, pledged to work on the key roads linking to the district.
The Head of State, who was flanked by Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa and other party officials, assured electorates that government will fulfil its promises.
He said the people of Milenge had demonstrated loyalty worth the reward for supporting the ruling party during past elections.
He pointed out that Milenge district and other areas that had lagged behind deserved to have a fair share of development which was indiscriminately spread out to other regions such as Southern province.
And the aspiring candidate, Chanda Masheke, pledged to meet the electorates’ expectations of delivering on developmental goals once voted into office.
Speaking earlier, PF General Secretary Davies Mwila urged electorates not to be swayed by other politicians seeking office whom he said would promise what they are unable to fulfil.
Other politicians on the campaign bandwagon were nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda, Zambia Republican Party President Wright Musoma who also urged the voters in Milenge to rally behind the PF candidate.
According to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) 2016 poll statistics, Milenge District has 13 wards, 33 polling stations and 18,466 registered voters.
The striking similarity between the people of Luapula and those of Southern province is their voting pattern
In civilised parts of Zambia like Luapula, there’s no violence like the bantustan districts and provinces of Southern and Western where tribalist savages attack innocent people.
Bembas are the most tribalist people in Zambia take it or leave it that is the truth and they think there are the best of all the tribes in Zambia for which reason I don’t know.
Zambian Citizen , please dont insult us . please even in politics there must be respect for each other. whatever is causing you behave this way only God knows. Zambia is for all of us and as a collective this our mother land can be a better place for all of us. I personally invite you to please take time to love your immediate neighbor and always remember that this is a shared country and all our dreams are interconnected. For once be responsible and please grow up.
If a visitor in your own home can call you a thief after cries from your own people, surely it’s time to overhaul your entire team? Are you going to blame hh for America’s stance on your corruption? I would rather have a gay effective and competent man of integrity as president of my country than a heterosexual Christian hypocrite who is corrupt inept and is presiding over the most corrupt government in history of Zambia. Wake up lungu.
Is it by coincidence that violence is mostly experienced during elections in upnd strongholds? Let us allow everyone to campaign freely in Zambia. Iam happy that milenge like other PF strongholds is violence free. Now we know who is violent…!!!
I think Dungu you should just learn to be ashamed of your self, what more do you want to destroy in your push for perpetuity, you have divided the country on tribal line, you have brought about record-breaking corruption and corrupt practices in all spheres of governance, you have brought abought record-breaking cadrerism unprecedented in the whole countries history, the presidency has been reduced to levels never known before in this country all because of bad governance, the levels of poverty are unprecedented in the history of our country, the load shedding in your leadership is unprecedented, the cost of doing business in zambia is unprecedented so what more do you want to come and destroy????????