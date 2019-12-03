The Alick Nkhata Road which was partially closed, to pave way for the construction of the Longacres Mall, flyover bridge, has officially re-opened to the public.

The construction of the flyover bridge was aimed at ease traffic congestion on Alick Nkhata road, following the construction of the Longacres Mall.

Speaking during the official opening of the flyover bridge, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo commended the Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF) for investing funds towards the construction of the mall.

Mr Lusambo said the investment will add beauty to the city once the construction of the mall is complete.

The Provincial Minister noted that the Longacres Mall will create the much-needed job opportunities in the province.

Mr Lusambo added that the PSPF has the duty of protecting the interests of its members through prudent utilisation of the funds.

Meanwhile, Mr Lusambo urged the PSPF to however find ways of enhancing their service delivery to the clientele.

Mr Lusambo noted that the long queues that members are subjected to when accessing the services should be a thing of the past.

And Mr Lusambo challenged PSPF to explore investment opportunities in other countries, with a view to invest in those countries.

The Minister urged PSPF to emulate South African companies that have invested in Zambia, by also investing in other countries on the African continent and beyond.

And speaking earlier at the same event, PSPF Board Chairman Barnaby Mulenga disclosed that the construction of the shopping mall is at 96 percent, office block is at 99 percent, entertainment block 71 percent, while the hotel stands at 26 percent complete.

He further assured the Minister that the board and management is working on various investment initiatives, aimed at using members contributions prudently.

And Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa said the opening of the flyover bridge will help in decongesting traffic of vehicles, using the Alick Nkhata Road.

Mr Sampa said putting up of the flyover bridge and shopping mall is a clear demonstration of pension funds being put to good use.

He said this in a speech read for him by Lusaka Deputy Mayor Christopher Shakafuswa.

