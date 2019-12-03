Students Unions in Zambia have called on Government to consider deferring the second reading of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 to allow the public to study the final report of the Parliamentary Committee which was considering the Bill.
Speaking on behalf of the Unions, Zambia National Students Union Vice President Steven Kanyakula said the students’ body has been interacting with members of parliament from both the opposition and ruling political parties who have indicated the Report has addressed concerns of concerns of both those have been against the Bill and those in favour of the Bill.
ZANASU calls on Government to postpone the enactment of the Bill to allow the public access to this Bill and to engage each other on the way forward.
“As we call for postponement of the tabling of this Bill, but not the withdrawal, we call on Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Patrick Matibini to immediately publish the Report of the Committee which should be used for engagement among different sides who have a problem with the current Bill. The two sides must be allowed an opportunity to see whether the Report has taken views of everyone into account.”
The students have further counsel Civil Society Organisations who share conflicting views to show leadership and sit down and reconcile their positions before the Bill can be enacted.
Meanwhile, the students have charged that the US Ambassador to Zambia, Daniel Foote, overreacted on the sentencing of two persons convicted of homosexuality to 15 years in prison
“This country also has stiffer penalties for drug-related crimes and many are serving these sentences. What the Ambassador should have noted is that all sexual offences in Zambia, including rape and defilement carry the minimum sentence of 15 years under our laws and the practice of homosexuality should not be different unless we as Zambians decided to amend our laws,” said Mr Kanyakula.
The students have charged that 99 percent of Zambians are averse to the practice of homosexuality because of the strong family values, religious beliefs, cultural and traditional norms accepted by the Zambia society and the USA should respect the laws of Zambia just as Zambian citizens in the US must respect the laws of that country.
“We believe that just as Zambia has no right to impose its values or manner of doing things on the USA, the USA has no justification to do so. Zambia and the United States of America must continue to enjoy good relations based on mutual respect for each other’s values, rules and laws,” he charged.
You’re joking students, these guys have stolen, They have plundered, they have misappropriated peoples money, they have corruptly obtained contracts and payments, and you think they will give up power to become wives in jail? No chance. Go back and just study
Students make more sense than most NGOs and lawyers put together. Balanced view
Best solution is USA, EU cuts aid so that these baboons jumping around can see the reality.
Very well said TheEngineer! Yesterday we were receiving aid from Ireland who’s Pm is married to a bloke god forbid. Why are we not sending all the Irish away from our country but are happy to receive money from them. Why why please lets stop. Pf is just hurt he expressed his displeasure to there evident theft of funds from every institution.
Steven Kanyakula should not be surprised when his VISA to go to the USA for advanced studies is denied.
There is no need to defer the debate on Bill 10. However to enable MPs debate Bill 10 they should be furnished with a Report by the Select Parliamentary Committee. Most Submissions to the Select Committee were not in favour of the entire Bill. That Report should be distributed MPs so that they can effectively debate and vote on the Bill. A SWOT on Bill 10 is necessary b4 debate and vote on the Bill. We have to hear the Rationale behind the drafting of this Bill 10 and its Justification.
If only NGOS were this objective and sober minded, we could ve made progress
Stop bill 10 in its entirety….no postponement.
A bad bill is a bad bill and nothing else.
No need for any discussion.
Time wasters….let’s move on…!!! Concentrate on your academics…!!!
These students have showed more common sense than all our MPs, LAZ and NGOs.
Please don’t put PF mps on that list….
When certain individuals and organisations feel they are above many Zambians, this is usually the case. Some sections of our society felt they are bigger than our laws and tried to stop a bill that was properly put together. They wanted to undermine ECL and prove to their funders that they can control the course of this nation. From the political party SGs meeting in Kariba to the parliamentary committees, everyone was given a chance to air their grievances. Apa manje, ni faka speedee… Too late boys and girls…
LAZ and Chapter One have done their part and now its up to our MPs to save the Nation from an impending Disaster and Dictatorship. There is no need to defer the Bill. Its now up to the MPs to display their Patriotic Duty by voting against this Notorious Bill 10. Failure to do so means the Zambia Economy will suffer and the MPs will be victims of Persecution from the New Dictatorship. The writing is on the Wall for MPs.
OK, let me break it down for you: upnd has 56 mps. PF has 84, 12 independents who are PF members, 4 MMD mps who work with PF, how is your idea achievable??? Will mukuni sleep in a grave for 6 months and bewitch the PF mps to shoot it down???
NGOs in Zambia must be outlawed. Students make sense than NGOS
Problem with UPND is that they naturally not progressive. I can’t vote for PF but can’t vote for a party that doesn’t know how to get best out of worst bill