Nkana and Zesco on Wednesday meet in the big Copperbelt derby in a FAZ Super Division Week 11 fixture at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The two sides head into the match after posting familiar league results in their last home encounters against seventh placed Green Eagles.

Eagles first halted unbeaten leaders Zesco’s nine-match winning start to the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division campaign with a 0-0 draw in Ndola on November 23.

Eagles then held Nkana by a similar margin on November 30 to deny the hosts a fifth successive win in the midst of a six-match unbeaten run.

The pressure is on Zesco who lead the table on 28 points from ten games and desperately need to extend their now dwindling three-point cushion over second placed Napsa Stars who return to action on December 14 away to Kabwe Warriors.

Nkana are fourth and seven points behind Zesco as they complete their unscheduled fixture this Wednesday before heading into the two-week, mid-season break.

“We have never played an easy game, all the games are tough whether it is Zesco or not, so we have to prepare ourselves and see how we can beat them,” Nkana stand-in coach Manfred Chabinga said.

Meanwhile, Zesco coach George Lwandamina heads to Kitwe delicately balancing his side for game with another eye on Saturday’s big CAF Champions League date against TP Mazembe at home in Ndola.

Nkana have no such worries and will unleash ex-Zesco striker Idris Mbombo to inflict damage on the unbeaten defending league champions.

Ronald Kampamba will be craving for his fourth successive goal against Zesco after scoring a brace in their last competitive meeting in March that Nkana won 3-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

Kampamba netted his first in January in a 1-1 Charity Shield final draw that Nkana subsequently won 5-4 on post-match penalties.

And in Wednesdays other rescheduled date, Eagles return home where they host Green Buffaloes who are quietly progressing into the top five after a patchy start to the season with five wins during their current six-match unbeaten run.

However, Eagles may have collected significant draws against Nkana and Zesco but a third successive tie on Wednesday will hit their credibility of another crack at a top four finish this season.

There will also be no mid-season break for Eagles who are playing the first of a four match backlog due after exiting the CAF Champions League.

Eagles have two more home games against Kansanshi and Red Arrows over the coming ten days plus an away fixture against Lusaka Dynamos on December 24.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]