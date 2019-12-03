The opposition Party for Economic Progress (PeP) says it is resolute in getting justice for all the victims of the aggravated robbery case that happened last week in Cairo road in Lusaka.

Around 50 Pep members were brutally attacked by suspected PF cadres led by Lusaka Province PF Chairman Paul Moonga.

In the latest press statement, PeP says it’s PeP President Sean Tembo, the Deputy Secretary-General together with other senior party officials on Monday morning managed to obtain Medical Reports from UTH and proceeded to Lusaka Central Police where all available evidence was submitted to the Police.

“Detailed statements were also recorded from each PeP official in relation to the aggravated robbery case against PeP members which took place last week on Thursday along Cairo Road, Lusaka,” it says

He added, “especially given that the majority of the victims of this aggravated robbery case are underprivileged citizens who will take years to just replace their stolen cellphones.”

The party said that everything is now in the hands of the Police and expects that the police will do their job diligently and the victims of this crime will receive the justice that they are entitled to.

“In his statement to the Police, the PeP President again emphasized the identity of two of the assailants that attacked him and his party members. The Police also visited the scene of the aggravated robbery case. About 50 PeP members are expected to submit detailed statements to the Zambia Police this week,” it said.

“In addition to the PeP President, about 14 other PeP members had their phones and wallets stolen from them by the assailants. The Party is resolute in getting justice for all the victims of this aggravated robbery case, especially given that the majority of the victims of this aggravated robbery case are underprivileged citizens who will take years to just replace their stolen cellphones.”

[Read 304 times, 304 reads today]