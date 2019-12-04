NDC President Chishimba Kambwili says Parliament’s move to defer the controversial Bill 10 is a loss on the part of the government and a win on the part of the citizens.

Dr. Kambwili said citizens could not allow President Edgar Lungu to fraudulently amend the constitution to suit him and his cohorts.

“The PF government knew they could not attain 2/3 of the vote so instead they decided to defer Bill 10 to 2020 after smelling the imminent defeat,” Dr. Kambwili said.

“This is exactly what we told President Lungu, despite spending millions trying to woo opposition MPs this Bill was always a Brought in Dead case.”

“A huge thank you to the gallant Opposition MPs including our very own Joseph Chishala, these men and women should be considered heroes for standing up to a ruthless government with ruthless and ill intentions.”

He added, “Even in 2020, this Bill will die a natural death because it was ill-intended to perpetuate Edgar Lungu’s stay in office. Unfortunately, the country has gallant men and women who could not allow such an affront to take place.”

And PF deputy chief whip Tutwa Ngulube has accused chapter one foundation led by former law association of Zambian president Linda kasonde of being sponsored to discredit bill 10.

Mr Ngulube notes that there are a lot of good clauses in bill 10 which are unfortunately being misinformed by those opposing it.

He dispelled accusations that the bill intends to increase the powers of the president, interfere in the appointment of judges, give powers to the president to contract debt without parliamentary approval, reintroduction of deputy minister among others.

Speaking when they both featured on hot fm breakfast show, Mr. Ngulube disagreed with Ms Kasonde for not being factual on the actual provisions of the bill.

“We must be truthful, this bill number 10 did not come from government, this bill did not come from ministry of justice, this bill came from the national dialogue forum and LAZ was part of the body that participated to come up with this bill. There is no where the bill says the powers of the president will increase even by an inch” Mr. Ngulube explained.

Ms Kasonde was also reminded that she should well understand the procedure of appointment of judges, being a former LAZ president that the president does not appoint any judge but just swears them in after a long process has been endured to appoint them.

[Read 267 times, 267 reads today]