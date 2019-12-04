Green Eagles on Wednesday replaced Green Buffaloes at number five on the FAZ Super Division table following a 1-0 home win at Independence Stadium in Choma.

The result keeps the 2019 transitional season runners-up unbeaten in their last eight games in which they have won five and drawn three matches.

Sixtyseven minute substitute Shadreck Mulungwe ,who came on for Kennedy Musonda, struck three minutes deep into stoppage time to hand Eagles the league victory after two scoreless away draws at Zesco United and Nkana.

Eagles exchange places with Buffaloes in 5th and 6th position from ten and twelve games played respectively but are tied on 19 points, nine points behind leaders Zesco and another six adrift of second placed Napsa Stars.

The result also ended Buffaloes’ quiet five-match unbeaten run that had seen them collect four wins and a draw.

Meanwhile, Eagles continue to clear their four-match backlog when they return to action on December 7 in a delayed Week 11 fixture when they host Red Arrows who are at number four on 4 points.

A home win this Saturday will see them supplant Nkana from fourth place where the record 12-time champions currently perch on 21 points.

Eagles incurred the backlog due to their just-end CAF Champions League campaign that they exited in the pre-group stage in September.

