Contractors at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) in Chingola yesterday staged a peaceful demonstration with a call on the government to expedite the mining firm’s liquidation process.

Speaking on behalf of the contractors, Ronald Mwautene said the liquidation process has taken longer than expected, hence the need for the government to speed up the process.

Mr. Mwautene, who thanked the government for disengaging itself from Vedanta, said the issues should be resolved in the quickest way possible so that mining operations can get back to normal.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mwautene said this yesterday at the Nchanga constituency office in Chingola district, where KCM contractors had gathered to seek an audience with Nchanga Member of Parliament, Chali Chilombo, over the matter.

And Nchanga Member of Parliament Chali Chilombo said government is working hard to ensure that the matter is resolved as soon as possible.

Mr. Chilombo said the matter is currently in the courts of law and the government does not interfere in court matters.

He said he will take the message to relevant authorities so that the issue is addressed once and for all.

The mine, which is the wettest in the world, is currently under liquidation.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]