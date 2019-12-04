The National Health Insurance Management Authority is assessing health facilities countrywide for possible accreditation as health care providers under the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Speaking when members from the authority paid a courtesy call on Acting Kalabo District Administrative Officer Simasiku Simasiku, delegation leader Cynthia Kachamba said once accredited, the initiative will help revamp the target health facilities.

Ms. Kachamba, who is also Health Professionals Council of Zambia (HPCZ) senior training officer, said beneficiaries shall locally access health services adding that only ailments requiring specialized treatment will be referred elsewhere.

She revealed that the scheme has a lot of benefits for both the beneficiaries and accredited health facilities.

She said the delegation was in the district to assess Kalabo District Hospital and Yuka Adventist Mission Hospital for possible accreditation as the scheme’s health care providers.

Meanwhile, Acting Kalabo District Administrative Officer Simasiku Simasiku observed that there was need for mass sensitization about the National Health Insurance Scheme and its benefits.

Following the enactment of the National Health Insurance Act No. 2 of 2018 and gazetting of Statutory Instrument number 66 of 2019, beneficiaries have started contributing to the scheme effective 1st October 2019.

In accordance with Section 15(1) of the National Health Insurance Act No. 2 of 2018, the scheme is a contributory entity at the prescribed rate of two percent with the employee contributing one percent and the employer contributing another one percent of the monthly basic salary.

The authority targets to register about 700,000 scheme members by February next year.

The focus is to register employees, pension managers and the informal sector whereas everyone above the age of 18 years and below 65 years is eligible for registration.

Scheme regulations, health benefits package and accredited health care providers shall be communicated in due course while members of the scheme shall be eligible to access health benefits with effect from 1st February 2020.

During the transition period, administrative measures such as registration of members, issuance of membership cards, accreditation of health care providers and all functions incidental to the implementation of the scheme shall be undertaken.

