As predicted, the PF want to increase fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs to new unaffordable margins. These services are a lifeline and engine with which any economy is driven and spurred. The adjustments will therefore have a telling effect for both big and small scale entrepreneurs, including the ordinary citizens who are already severely strained by the never ending increases.
We are currently experiencing excessive electricity load shedding. Businesses and households that could afford resorted to electricity generators as alternative source of power, especially for huge industrial and domestic equipment. These measures are regrettably coming at a critical period of the ongoing agriculture season, where farmers are busy in the fields using these same services.
We arrived at this economic crisis because we have depleted the foreign reserves that were being used to cushion the weakening currency. We warned the PF against excessive borrowing which has now led us into huge debt repayment situation.
Fellow citizens, we have to brace ourselves for hard times ahead. Cheaper fuel is possible as per our illustration previously which we have uploaded again.
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema
Foote’s friend is right for once. Don’t increase.
Goodness is that we can’t vote for h². The economy is so bad that if we made a mistake of voting for him, he would resign in the light of his advise to Bwalya Ng’andu a couple of days ago.
He has no practical solutions on the economy. He is a spectator perusing economic book pages for theoretical makeshift solution to an economic hitch.
Yak! The economy is bad mwe just resign Bwalya, yet he wants to be president of the same ailing economy.
Double Standards prophet h².
So bwana hichilema if they should not increase, what must they do as you forge this check and balances.
ProveThorn wrong. He is mocking you.
This is what am talking about…lets not get distracted by PF bandits…now this is what we should all be talking about not homosexuality….thanks HH…you’ve matured and am sure you are now ready to rule Zambia…lets get rid of PF bandits
Please Zambians, let us listen to international news. The organisation of oil producing countries is threatening to reduce production so as to push the price up. Is the PF a member of this organisation?
Bwana HH, you are dealing with the wrong citizenry! It’s shocking how our people have such high affinity for misleaders! When Suffering, begging and poverty become the new normal in a society, that society is doomed! Add religion and promise of heaven to the mix, then you have lost a brainwashed country forever! At the end of the day, People deserve the bad leaders they get. If I was you HH, I would not be wasting time trying to help a people that are too proud of their poverty. Allow PF to continue squeezing them hard! Please ERB, we need Fuel to go up to K25/liter and electricity tariffs of $3/KWh! Let’s roll! Wafwa wafwa! Washala washala! Natural Selection is good! It gets rid of weak genes!
Now that HH has let the cat out of the bag, am sure they wont increase. thanks HH. you are not my favorite but as things stand, i can vote for you.
but if they increase, some of us who drive 4ltr engine vehicles will suffer more. but downgrade yena teti, its not my portion.
Bwana HH tell the truth….
You know very well that first quarter of the year fuel prices are likely to go up on international markets.
How come you say that “PF” want to increase fuel prices…?