As predicted, the PF want to increase fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs to new unaffordable margins. These services are a lifeline and engine with which any economy is driven and spurred. The adjustments will therefore have a telling effect for both big and small scale entrepreneurs, including the ordinary citizens who are already severely strained by the never ending increases.

We are currently experiencing excessive electricity load shedding. Businesses and households that could afford resorted to electricity generators as alternative source of power, especially for huge industrial and domestic equipment. These measures are regrettably coming at a critical period of the ongoing agriculture season, where farmers are busy in the fields using these same services.

We arrived at this economic crisis because we have depleted the foreign reserves that were being used to cushion the weakening currency. We warned the PF against excessive borrowing which has now led us into huge debt repayment situation. Fellow citizens, we have to brace ourselves for hard times ahead. Cheaper fuel is possible as per our illustration previously which we have uploaded again. UPND President Hakainde Hichilema

