The opposition UPND says it does not approve of the conduct of its Members of Parliament, who refused to walk out of Parliament when the Constitution Amendment bill number 10 of 2019 was presented in Parliament.
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says a collective decision will have to be made on how to handle Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lungwangwa and his Solwezi Central counterpart Teddy Kasonso.
Mr. Katuka told ZNBC in a telephone interview that the Opposition Leader in Parliament JACK MWIIMBU gave a position which everyone needed to follow.
Yesterday, the Constitution Amendment Bill Number Ten of 2019 was restored on the order paper in Parliament.
This means that the Constitutional amendment Bill number ten of 2019 is eligible to come up for second reading in Parliament.
Acting Justice Minister, Stephen Kampyongo moved a motion for the restoration of the bill to the order paper.
However, most of the UPND MPs walked out of the house protesting the restoration of the Constitution Amendment bill number ten of 2019 to the order paper.
But two UPND Members of Parliament Mr. Kasonso of Solwezi and his Nalikwanda counterpart Geoffrey Lungwangwa opted to remain in the house after their counterparts walked out.
And the Southern Africa Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) says there is no need to harass or punish the two UPND Members of Parliament who refused to walk out when the Constitutional Amendment Bill number ten of 2019 was presented to Parliament.
SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Chembe says the members of Parliament merely exercised their right to remain in the House and that no one should have a problem with that.
Mr. Chembe says with the explanation given, the two members of Parliament cannot be blamed for their action.
Mr. Chembe told ZNBC News in a Telephone interview that instead of antagonizing the two Members of Parliament, the UPND will do well to listen to their reasoning and respect their action.
He said it will not be in the interest of the UPND to antagonize the Nalikwanda and Solwezi Central law makers.
The two MPs should be immediately expelled. Bill 10 is evil and bad for Zambia. UPND cannot be associated with it
The two MPs uses their heads to reason unlike the rest who use their buttocks.
Geoffrey Lungwangwa and Kasonso must be expelled. Period! If I were Lungwangwa, I would be mindful of the fact that there is not a single PF MP kwahae, he will obviously not be the first!
The two MPs know that the interests of the party come second to that of the nation. Walking out of Parliament does not solve anything, why not stay and debate reasonably. People want to hear why you are opposing the bill and not seeing you walk out hence making them have puzzles as to why their MPs walk out all the time. The nation hears what goes on in parliament so if you put in reasonable points as to why the bill should be thrown people will make up their minds based on the debate.
Its a standard practice that every Political Party whips its MPs into line. Those who refuse Party Orders must be punished. This happened recently in the UK when some Conservative Party MPs disobeyed the Whip. At least 20 MPs were expelled from the Tory Party. On this basis the two UPND MPs must be expelled from UPND. No MP should be indispensable to the Party. Period.
THE PROBLEM WITH THE WALK OUT IT’S AN OLD TRICK THAT’S WHY THE MOTION CARRIED ON WITHOUT THEM AS OPPOSITION FIND A WAY OF OPPOSING THESE BILLS UNLIKE THE WALK OUT THING WHICH EVERY OPPOSITION PARTY HAS DONE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF TIME. BILL TEN IS NOT GOOD FOR ZAMBIA BUT IF YOU GUYS BEING ABSENT MEANS IT CARRIES WHAT GOOD IS THAT. TRY A SIT IN FOR ONCE JUST SAYING
Expel the traitor MPs!
No normal person can support an evil bill that denies retirees their dues! No normal patriotic Zambian is happy with what is happening at the Ministry of Injustice where retirees are crying day and night for their dues! To those who say the Bill has good and bad clauses but can still be passed, let me ask you a simple question. Can you eat Nshima mixed with utumafi utunono (Nshima mixed with just a little fecal matter)? In maths, positive multiplied by negative is always negative! The Bible says a little folly outweighs ALL righteousness (Ecclesiastes 10:1). Please UPND, expel any MP who thinks this is a partisan matter! We should not endorse PF chigololo on our Constitution! They promised Refinement but want to sneak in complete Amendments without following due process. It won’t work!