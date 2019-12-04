The opposition UPND says it does not approve of the conduct of its Members of Parliament, who refused to walk out of Parliament when the Constitution Amendment bill number 10 of 2019 was presented in Parliament.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says a collective decision will have to be made on how to handle Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lungwangwa and his Solwezi Central counterpart Teddy Kasonso.

Mr. Katuka told ZNBC in a telephone interview that the Opposition Leader in Parliament JACK MWIIMBU gave a position which everyone needed to follow.

Yesterday, the Constitution Amendment Bill Number Ten of 2019 was restored on the order paper in Parliament.

This means that the Constitutional amendment Bill number ten of 2019 is eligible to come up for second reading in Parliament.

Acting Justice Minister, Stephen Kampyongo moved a motion for the restoration of the bill to the order paper.

However, most of the UPND MPs walked out of the house protesting the restoration of the Constitution Amendment bill number ten of 2019 to the order paper.

But two UPND Members of Parliament Mr. Kasonso of Solwezi and his Nalikwanda counterpart Geoffrey Lungwangwa opted to remain in the house after their counterparts walked out.

And the Southern Africa Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) says there is no need to harass or punish the two UPND Members of Parliament who refused to walk out when the Constitutional Amendment Bill number ten of 2019 was presented to Parliament.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Chembe says the members of Parliament merely exercised their right to remain in the House and that no one should have a problem with that.

Mr. Chembe says with the explanation given, the two members of Parliament cannot be blamed for their action.

Mr. Chembe told ZNBC News in a Telephone interview that instead of antagonizing the two Members of Parliament, the UPND will do well to listen to their reasoning and respect their action.

He said it will not be in the interest of the UPND to antagonize the Nalikwanda and Solwezi Central law makers.

