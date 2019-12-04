Hosts Zambia made a roaring start to the 2019 COSAFA U20 following a 5-0 win over Botswana in their opening Group A match at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The victory is a massive lift for Coach Oswald Mutapa as Zambia embark on finally winning the title in their third and final time as hosts after staging it in 2017, and making a first round exit, and in 2018 when they reached the semifinals.

Francisco Mwepu and Crawford Mwaba put Zambia two-nil into halftime with goals in the 5th and 34th minutes respectively.

Young Napsa Stars striker Jimmy Mukeya added a brace in the 64th and 79th minutes before Jumulo FC striker Ricky Banda made it 5-0 with five minutes left on the clock.

Zambia top Group A on goal difference tied on 3 points with Malawi who crushed Comoros 4-0 in the early kickoff at Nkoloma.

Zambia play Comoros in their penultimate Group A match on December 7 before facing Malawi on December 9 at Nkoloma Stadium.

Only the three group winners and best runner-up advance to the semifinals on December 12.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]