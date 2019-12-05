Child Fund Zambia is earmarked to invest over US$30 million, to promote the well-being of vulnerable children in the country.

ZANIS reports that Child Fund Country Director Simba Chingaidze said his organisation intends to spend the money on various projects, over a period of three years, in order to reach out to over 800,000 vulnerable children.

Mr Chingaidze said the organisation will seek to engage and strengthen partnerships with government and cooperating partners, in order to improve the socioeconomic conditions of vulnerable children across the country.

Mr Chingaidze said this during the Launch of Child Fund Zambia’s three year strategic plan for 2019 to 2021 last night.

And Government has praised Child Fund Zambia for the cardinal role it plays in improving the welfare of deprived, excluded and vulnerable children in the country.

Officiating at the launch of the Child Fund Zambia Strategic Plan, Minister of Community Development and Social Welfare Services Kampamba Chewe said Child Fund Zambia has been a strategic partner in providing for the needs of vulnerable communities in the country.

Mrs Chewe commended Child Fund Zambia for renewing its commitment to expand its services and improve the lives of vulnerable children and their communities through the development of a new strategic plan.

She revealed that government has prioritised the well-being of vulnerable children, by putting up policy and legislative measures that promote and secure the interests of all children.

Mrs Chewe further explained that the National Social Protection Policy seeks to protect children’s rights as well as provide social assistance to incapacitated households, to ensure children have access to basic needs.

The Minister disclosed that about 14, 294 vulnerable children have received educational support from a new project called Service Efficiency and Effectiveness for Vulnerable Children and Adolescents (SEEVCA), being implemented in 15 districts in Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces.

Mrs Chewe said over 20,000 vulnerable children have been captured under the programme and are being assisted with basic needs and empowerment in order to reduce vulnerability and increase resilience.

The Minister also assured that government will continue to strengthen grant support to children’s homes, the public welfare assistance scheme, and increased access to adoption and foster care services.

Mrs Chewe acknowledged that though tremendous gains have been made in promoting and protecting the interests of vulnerable children, more still needs to be done.

Meanwhile, the Minister appealed to cooperating partners to assist government and Child Fund Zambia, address the plight of vulnerable children in the country.

Child Fund Zambia has been operating in the country since 1983 providing community empowerment, nutrition and education support, and Livelihood enhancement programmes.

