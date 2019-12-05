Government has ordered for the demolition of all structures built on land belonging to Munali Secondary School in Lusaka.
Local Government Minister Charles Banda says this follows conclusion of investigations which has revealed that the structures were illegally built on land belonging to the school.
Dr Banda says the Ministry of Lands has since been tasked to investigate how the title deeds were issued.
Dr Banda told journalists that the land in question belongs to the Ministry of General Education and wondered how it was given out.
And, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo said the illegalities in Lusaka must end and warned that the demolition order is with immediate effect.
Mr Lusambo warned that the exercise will be extended to another schools whose land have been encroached on.
And Munali Member of Parliament Nkandu Luo welcomed the move.
Proffessor Luo said warned that government will not allow school properties to be encroached on.
But how did title deeds get issued by the ministry of land? Who paid PTT on these transactions as vendor?
I mean even the president himself KZ nearly had his land stolen in Mikango.
And yet Jean Kapata remains mute on this issue.
Anyway, good work Lusambo but do not stop there. Expose even more illegal deals being done by your colleagues and make sure police make arrests.
Unbelievable! How costly for the people who built on Munali Secondary school land. But, I suppose, they will be fully compensated as title deeds are only issued by the government, right?