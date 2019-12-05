President Edgar Lungu has been awarded honourary membership of the Zambia Institute of Architects in recognition of his efforts to develop infrastructure in the country.
Institute President Sydney Ngoma says President Lungu has contributed to improving the country’s landscape through various infrastructure development projects taking place countrywide.
The award was presented to Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Permanent Secretary, Charles Mushota at a dinner held at Avani Hotel in Livingstone last night.
And, Mr. Mushota in receiving the award on behalf of President Lungu, thanked the Zambia Institute of Architects for recognising the Head of State.
Meanwhile, Mr. Mushota has encouraged architects to insist that all buildings being contracted are designed by architects recognised by the Institute.
He also urged architects to document and share information on designs so that the public can better understand and appreciate them.
more distractions from PF bandits just like Munangangwa is naming all the Zimbabwean streets to himself…and institutions
This is how institutions get diluted.
Infrastructure being built is largely low quality. We have seen new roads and bridges being washed away during moderate rains. The contracts to build infrastructure are over priced to cater for kickbacks.
I now have no confidence in this institution.
Enjoy the fame while it lasts, your days are numbered. By the way did you see how your bootlicker Tutwa was grilled by Mweetwa on Prime TV? So embarrassing. And those are the people advising the president
Thank you His Excellency President Dr Edgar Lungu for your continued hard work to develop and make Zambia a better place to live in. Your hardwork will certainly pay off
Haters will Hate