President Edgar Lungu has been awarded honourary membership of the Zambia Institute of Architects in recognition of his efforts to develop infrastructure in the country.

Institute President Sydney Ngoma says President Lungu has contributed to improving the country’s landscape through various infrastructure development projects taking place countrywide.

The award was presented to Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Permanent Secretary, Charles Mushota at a dinner held at Avani Hotel in Livingstone last night.

And, Mr. Mushota in receiving the award on behalf of President Lungu, thanked the Zambia Institute of Architects for recognising the Head of State.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mushota has encouraged architects to insist that all buildings being contracted are designed by architects recognised by the Institute.

He also urged architects to document and share information on designs so that the public can better understand and appreciate them.

