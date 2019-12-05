Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu and striker Patson Daka both failed to make the final cut in the race for 2019 CAF Youth Player of the Year Award after second round of vetting.

The duo from Austrian champions RB Salzburg were on the preliminary 16-member shortlist announced by CAF on November 24.

But Shepolopolo’s interest in the race for 2019 CAF honours remains for the CAF Awards ceremony that will be held in Hurghada, Egypt on January 7, 2020.

Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has made the final cut for the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award.

His team is also up for the 2019 CAF Women’s Team of the Year award.

Shepolopolo are enjoying great form in the 2020 Olympics qualifiers where they have reached the final stage to face fellow nominees Cameroon for Africa’s automatic ticket to Tokyo next summer.

The loser will face Chile in a play-off for the other bonus slot.

Shepolopolo have never qualified for the Olympics.

Shepolopolo also earned their debut runners-up finish at the 2019 COSAFA Women’s Cup held in South Africa in August.

-Women’s Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Clementine Toure (Côte d’Ivoire)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

-Women’s National Team of the Year

1. Cameroon

2. Côte d’Ivoire

3. Nigeria

4. South Africa

5. Zambia

