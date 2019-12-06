Nkoloma Ward One Councillor, Tasila Lungu says the Government has prioritized the enhancement of education, especially in rural areas in order to create equality among Zambians.
Speaking when she officiated at the Francis Chipasha Award at Kansenje basic school in Kafue, Ms. Lungu said education is the only tool that provides equality to all Zambians.
Ms. Lungu said this is because the government has reduced school fees from primary, secondary and tertiary schools across the country.
She said President Edgar Lungu is from a humble background and believes in uplifting the living standards of ordinary Zambians.
Ms. Lungu said the government will never leave the poor people behind because the late Michael Sata formed the government on pro-poor policies.
She, however, thanked the people of Kafue for supporting the government as it endeavors to take development in all parts of the country.
And Sponsor, Francis Chipasha said with the good policies of the government, the school will continue producing good results.
He, however, called on other former pupils to come back and support the school activities.
Mr. Chipasha however, pledged a 15,000 Kwacha towards the procurement of a new bus for the school.
eh eh from no where we are reporting on Tasila today? Kulibe we know your dealings, you are now famous on the international stage for doing wrong things.
Bandit daughter Tasila Lungu..like father like daughter..so this is a family of thieves…Esther Lungu wasted $millions with the Junk fire trucks…Esther Lungu Police station…let me just deal with Trump here in the USA
That imagine building won’t help with Tasila with Mukula scandals, infact just making it worse.
The best that lesbian do is to resign that Ward sh!t, go to school in Singapore, what a dull girl.
TL ,
can you refute the American claims you are part of the mukula cartel that is ripping off Zambia and depleting our forests ????
Don’t act like you father who pretends he does not hear the corruption claims labeled at him, that silence is catching up with him.
Out of nowhere we are now reporting on Tasila Lungu? The machinery is at work to distract the people. It won’t work.
Thieving b*tch, just like the ka useless father she has, she is also busy looting the country right under our eyes, this is a family of thieves, these mother f*ckers steal each other`s under ware in plot one, they are all addicted to stealing… thieving mother f*ckers in plot one, what a f*cken shame
Thieving b*tch, just like the ka useless father she has, she is also busy looting the country right under our eyes, this is a family of thieves, these mother f*ckers steal each other`s under ware in plot one, they are all addicted to stealing… thieving mother f*ckers in plot one, what a f*cken shame
i THOUGHT SHE WAS COUNCILOR IN LUSAKA, THE OFFICIATING IN KAFUE WAS AS WHO OR WHAT?