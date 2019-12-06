Nkoloma Ward One Councillor, Tasila Lungu says the Government has prioritized the enhancement of education, especially in rural areas in order to create equality among Zambians.

Speaking when she officiated at the Francis Chipasha Award at Kansenje basic school in Kafue, Ms. Lungu said education is the only tool that provides equality to all Zambians.

Ms. Lungu said this is because the government has reduced school fees from primary, secondary and tertiary schools across the country.

She said President Edgar Lungu is from a humble background and believes in uplifting the living standards of ordinary Zambians.

Ms. Lungu said the government will never leave the poor people behind because the late Michael Sata formed the government on pro-poor policies.

She, however, thanked the people of Kafue for supporting the government as it endeavors to take development in all parts of the country.

And Sponsor, Francis Chipasha said with the good policies of the government, the school will continue producing good results.

He, however, called on other former pupils to come back and support the school activities.

Mr. Chipasha however, pledged a 15,000 Kwacha towards the procurement of a new bus for the school.

