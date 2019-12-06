The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has rubbished the 20-page report published by the US-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA-US) linking President Edgar Lungu, his daughter, and Cabinet Ministers to the plunder and the trafficking in Mukula tree.

In a statement released to the media, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda described the report as a desperate attempt by foreign-based entities for regime change in Zambia, and replace the current Government with what he described as surrogate parties who would promote gay rights and sale State assets and the Country’s mineral wealth should they usurp power.

Mr Chanda further said that PF found it interesting is that the document has been released just weeks or so after the opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema returned from the United States where some unknown persons promised him funding if he took overpower.

” This is no coincidence given the desperation by Mr. Hichilema and the UPND to usurp power “by fire, by thunder.” The UPND needs to wait a little longer, 2036 is not far off, ” Mr Chanda said.

Below is the full PF Statement on the Mukula Cartel report

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EIA-US REPORT HOGWASH, A REPORT FULL OF LIES

The Patriotic Front has read through the 20-document by a US-based NGO called the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA-US) in which the organization struggled to link the First Family of President Lungu and Cabinet Ministers to the trafficking in Mukula tree.

The PF would like to forewarn members of the public that in desperate attempts by foreign-based entities for regime change in Zambia, the months ahead will be characterised by worthless pieces of reports and drama authored to dent the image of the leadership of the Patriotic Front in favour of their surrogate parties who would promote gay rights and sale State assets and the Country’s mineral wealth should they usurp power.

The Party is not shocked by attempts of this foreign-based entity to link the key figures into their so-called report as not doing so would have made that report unreadable and worthless to any sane person or institution, including their funders. The report contains no details except some semblance of an interview by unknown persons talking about known persons in Zambia. The report does not contain any substantive linkages, traceable institutions or individuals who are participating in the so-called matrix.

The report is clearly a figment of some people’s imagination, as it is without any critical data, no any grain of truth is baseless and a mere tool for propaganda!

We have no doubt that the so-called “investigation” was the works of authors who sat in a Boardroom overseas to draft the report that would attract the equally bored minds within and outside Zambia.

What is interesting too is that the document has been released just weeks or so after the opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema returned from the United States where some unknown persons promised him funding if he took overpower. This is no a coincidence given the desperation by Mr. Hichilema and the UPND to usurp power “by fire, by thunder.” The UPND needs to wait a little longer, 2036 is not far off.

As we remind the EIA-US that this report is not worthy of any action from the PF administration, we ask our President and Ministers to focus on delivering development to the Zambian people than responding to “boardroom reports” which are engineered to attract their attention. It is not worthy to respond any further to this document, as without having mentioned the key names of Zambian leaders, it would not have been any worthy than a newspaper does after its use.

Issued by

Sunday Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters

