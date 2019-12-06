United Party for National Development (UPND) Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lungwangwa says he has been receiving threats on his life.

This allegedly follows his decision NOT to walk out of Parliament in protest against the restoration of the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 on the Order Paper on Tuesday.

Out of the 58 UPND members of parliament, only Professor Lungwangwaand his Solwezi West counterpart Teddy Kasonso remained in the house during the walkout protest.

The Constitution Amendment Bill number ten of 2019 was restored to the Order Paper in line with Standing Order number 26 clause one of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Professor Lungwangwa emphasised that there is a need for compromise and dialogue among political stakeholders over the Constitution Amendment Process.

He cited that due to comprise and dialogue some proposals such as the formation of Coalition government after an election, have been removed from the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Professor Lungwangwa also reminded Zambians to emulate the compromise that the American people exhibited in the year 1700 to come up with that country’s constitution which has stood the test of time.

[Read 535 times, 535 reads today]