United Party for National Development (UPND) Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lungwangwa says he has been receiving threats on his life.
This allegedly follows his decision NOT to walk out of Parliament in protest against the restoration of the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 on the Order Paper on Tuesday.
Out of the 58 UPND members of parliament, only Professor Lungwangwaand his Solwezi West counterpart Teddy Kasonso remained in the house during the walkout protest.
The Constitution Amendment Bill number ten of 2019 was restored to the Order Paper in line with Standing Order number 26 clause one of the National Assembly.
Meanwhile, Professor Lungwangwa emphasised that there is a need for compromise and dialogue among political stakeholders over the Constitution Amendment Process.
He cited that due to comprise and dialogue some proposals such as the formation of Coalition government after an election, have been removed from the Constitution Amendment Bill.
Professor Lungwangwa also reminded Zambians to emulate the compromise that the American people exhibited in the year 1700 to come up with that country’s constitution which has stood the test of time.
While the MP has the right stay or walk, his explanation seems to suggest that he is open to the process of changing the Constitution without wide consultation with “We the People”.
What stops PF from making further undemocratic amendments from Bill 10? The risk still remains.
Prof seems to be in the PF pocket. His life should not be threatened. But the people of his Constituency and the nominating party in 2021 (likely PF), will have decision to make.
Nothing has been removed from the Bill
you are a Judas , a betrayer who should not be trusted. Dont’ alarm the nation. Ba lungwangwa honestly who can be after your life ayi? you are just a small fish trying to survive under UPND’s name. mumenso foloooo and now you want to divert our attention. you thought the bill will pass ka? hahah
Those dogmatic, intolerable thugs you have created will now beginning to sort you out guys. I told you. Watch the slate.
His friends from MMD are now packed in pf.Your career in politics has come to an end bo Lungwangwa. Let MMD readopt you in 2021. UPND is for traitors.It represents the wish of the people. Bill 10 is demonic
This professor should not even be in parliament in the first place – with that kind of reasoning, even a kindergarten child can out up a more credible argument. Has a pocketful of PF dollars for staying put when those of his ilk did the right thing. No adoption in 2021 for this clown.
This issue is tricky, on one hand, in a group, one must forgo is interest for that of the larger group (Fayol’s 14 principles). On the other hand, I really don’t see what the two did to be a crime to warrant expulsions. Remaining behind is no guarantee that they are in support of bill 10. It will be political suicide for UPND to expel the two members. I know in an event of a by-election, UPND would still win the seats, but winning isn’t shouldn’t be the only motivation. Its should be also about how members of the group are treated. Be Kind and loving to each and every member