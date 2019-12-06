Vice President Inonge Wina has said that United Party for National Development (UPND) should not be misguided by its victory of the Ilambo Ward election in Lupososhi in Northern Province into believing it has penetrated the PF stronghold.
Mrs. Wina has described the victory as harvesting a small fish in a big lake.
She says PF has won elections in the so-called opposition strongholds but had not exhibited such excitement as by the UPND.
Mrs. Wina also says non-violent campaigns in Milenge should be a litmus test for political parties and the PF will set the path.
She says violence has been experienced lately in areas where UPND has a strong showing.
And Mrs. Wina has regretted the negativity being peddled around Bill 10.
She implored MPs to understand the Bill and explain in a clear perspective.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina says the government will ensure jobs are not lost in the mines and would verify the lifespan of Baluba Mine in Luanshya.
She also says DMMU will continue its program of sending relief to needy areas and implored MPs to get involved in the program.
The Vice President says sensitization campaigns will be heightened against the vandalism of Lusaka’s Bombay drainage built at a huge cost.
She says the drainage plays a critical role in the prevention of water-borne diseases like cholera.
Mrs Wina also says reports alleging police officers on the Copperbelt were selling confiscated mealie-meal as false.
Mrs Wina says homosexuality is a contentious issue.
She says Zambians are not ready to accept homosexuality based on Christian values and local culture.
She says currently there is no hope that Zambians would accept homosexuality which matter has been political and went global after the sentencing of a gay couple of Kapiri Mposhi to 15 years in prison.
Mrs. Wina refuted claims that the government has hired private prosecutors in the Kambwili defamation case.
Regarding launching an airline, Mrs. Wina says the government is sorting out technicalities before launching the airline and is very determined.
Meanwhile, Patriotic Front candidate Chanda Masheke has won the Milenge Council by-election with a landslide.
Mr. Masheke polled 4,409 votes beating his only rival Brave Nsamba of UPND who polled 1,237 votes out of 5,765 total votes cast.
Returning officer Duncan Chipulu declared Mr. Masheke winner of the by-election at 08:28 hrs.
And PF Campaign Manager Chitalu Chilufya thanked the opposition UPND for a peaceful campaign.
Dr. Chilufya said the people of Milenge have shown exemplary conduct that will be emulated in many parts of the country.
He said the people of Milenge have confidence in the PF because the party has been delivering development.
Dr. Chilufya said many other projects will be implemented through the choice of the PF council chairperson.
He said people in the district are yearning for development which will be delivered.
And Mr. Masheke said he will immediately begin to work and that there is NO honeymoon.
He also thanked President Lungu and the people of Milenge for the support during campaigns and during voting.
