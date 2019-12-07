The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has urged the government to intervene in the land wrangles between Senior Chief Ndungu of the Luvale people and Senior Chief Ishindi of the Lunda people of North Western Province

SACCORD executive director Boniface Chembe says there can be no meaningful development in North Western province if infighting is the order of the day.

Mr. Chembe says North Western Province is one of the areas in the country with numerous mineral resources that will be difficult to exploit if boundary conflicts continue.

He says the boundary conflict between Senior Chief Ndungu and Senior Chief Ishindi can only be resolved with the installation of a new Chief in Luweji area of Chavuma District.

Mr. Chembe told ZNBC news that this is the only way harmony will be restored in the area for the benefit of the people.

Senior Chiefs Ndungu and Ishindi have been embroiled in conflict over the ownership of Luweji area of Chavuma District.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chembe has urged parliamentarians to support the constitutional Amendment bill number ten of 2019 which supports the creation of new constituencies so that boundary conflicts can be avoided in future.

And Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe says the office of the Surveyor General is redoing the Maps for Chiefdoms with a view to resolving boundary disputes.

Mr. Sichalwe told ZNBC news that once the Maps are ready, they will be presented to all Chiefs as major stakeholders in the exercise.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]