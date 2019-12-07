Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon Jean Kapata has expressed disappointment that a Zambian newspaper can go all the way defaming the President and his Ministers to please their local and foreign sponsors.
She said at a press briefing, yesterday, that News Diggers is supposed to be a professional publication whose core virtue must be to seek the truth which is a value for all professional journalists.
Hon Kapata said in reporting fabrications, journalists from News Diggers threw their ethics out of the window to please their sponsors.
“I am deeply upset by the contents of a so-called report that has been maliciously circulated by an organization calling itself the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA). I am even more appalled that a Zambian newspaper can go all the way in defaming the President and his ministers without verification. I presume News Diggers is supposed to be a professional publication whose core virtue must be to seek the truth which is a value for all professional journalists, ” she said
“I do not want to believe these journalists do not know their ethics. I believe they threw their ethics out of the window to please their sponsors. This is very sad,” She said.
“We hear, daily, submissions from the media asking for press freedom. I am personally an advocate for press freedom but I do not support press freedom based on hurting innocent Zambians.”
She stated that the government will not be detracted by enemies of the State, local and international, as they pursue its development agenda.
“Government is under siege from its enemies, local and foreign. You are going to see more of this gutter journalism. You are going to see malicious videos like the one you have seen today but all this is fake,” she added.
“Government will not be detracted by enemies of the state, local and international, as we pursue our development agenda. Let me conclude by saying, I am going to sue News Diggers and the so-called investigative agency.”
Very good, let the facts come out in open court.
I think it is just a threat. How many I will sue threats we heard. Anyway, see you in court when PF exits power or when Lungu fires you down the line or even better, when you join the opposition.
Note the key words, “Zambia is under siege…” It seems the gold discoveries and national assets are being eyed by Western interests. ZESCO, a company whose potential is massive should tariffs be cost reflective; unlike MMD who cheaply gave away our mines with oppressive contracts, PF will not give away the gold and new mineral rights with bad conditions. With the formation of IDC to safeguard our assets, PF has been labelled as a non friendly party and the west needs its proxy govt. in power to get to these assets before China gets to them. Sue the b.a.s.tards!!
Great, let start by disclosure of your tax return for past seven years and no re-payment of emoluments as ordered by CC.
By the way, a person seeking justice must come with “clean hands” to the Court.
Hon. Kapata, have you ordered truck-load of Boom?
Who is she suing anyway the publishers of the report in USA or the newspapers that have republished the report in their papers?. Or maybe the usual PF scapegoat HH?
This government is packed to the rafters with dim wits .