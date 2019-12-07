Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon Jean Kapata has expressed disappointment that a Zambian newspaper can go all the way defaming the President and his Ministers to please their local and foreign sponsors.

She said at a press briefing, yesterday, that News Diggers is supposed to be a professional publication whose core virtue must be to seek the truth which is a value for all professional journalists.

Hon Kapata said in reporting fabrications, journalists from News Diggers threw their ethics out of the window to please their sponsors.

“I am deeply upset by the contents of a so-called report that has been maliciously circulated by an organization calling itself the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA). I am even more appalled that a Zambian newspaper can go all the way in defaming the President and his ministers without verification. I presume News Diggers is supposed to be a professional publication whose core virtue must be to seek the truth which is a value for all professional journalists, ” she said

“I do not want to believe these journalists do not know their ethics. I believe they threw their ethics out of the window to please their sponsors. This is very sad,” She said.

“We hear, daily, submissions from the media asking for press freedom. I am personally an advocate for press freedom but I do not support press freedom based on hurting innocent Zambians.”

She stated that the government will not be detracted by enemies of the State, local and international, as they pursue its development agenda.

“Government is under siege from its enemies, local and foreign. You are going to see more of this gutter journalism. You are going to see malicious videos like the one you have seen today but all this is fake,” she added.

“Government will not be detracted by enemies of the state, local and international, as we pursue our development agenda. Let me conclude by saying, I am going to sue News Diggers and the so-called investigative agency.”

[Read 720 times, 720 reads today]