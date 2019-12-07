President Edgar Lungu has condemned the shooting incident reported in Mpulungu, Northern Province in the aftermath of the council by-elections.

The President expressed sadness that one person was injured in the incident.

President Lungu says according to reports one of the opposition members opened fire at the victorious Patriotic Front (PF) members, who were celebrating.

President Lungu has since called on churches to counsel their members emerging from different denominations not to engage in political violence.

He says the love that exists among Christians must also permeate the political landscape.

President Lungu also noted that some politicians have realized the importance of worshipping God as they now flock to different churches in a day.

The Head of State was speaking yesterday before he unveiled the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Synod headquarters in Lusaka’s Woodlands area.

President Lungu observed that Zambia is on the right trajectory of transformation owing to modern buildings being constructed.

He said the new UCZ Synod headquarters is one of the buildings that have changed the face of Lusaka.

At the same function, UCZ Secretary-General Peggy Kabonde said God could turn around any negative situation in Zambia.

Dr. Kabonde invoked God’s blessings upon President Edgar Lungu as he presides over national affairs.

She also called on Zambians to love one another regardless of political affiliations.

