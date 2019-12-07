President Lungu also said that he did not subscribe to calls by some Patriotic Front-PF members for Northern Province PF chairperson Chungu Bwalya to resign, but however, said that the matter of Mr. Bwalya will be tabled before the Central Committee meeting to chart the way forward.

Some PF members are demanding the resignation of Mr. Bwalya following the party’s failure to win a council by-election in Lupososhi, Northern Province.

On the other hand, President Lungu said that the PF’s performance in the recent council by-elections throughout the country is a litmus test for the party ahead of future elections, adding that UPND members that were celebrating in one of the towns in Southern Province after winning a council election in Northern Province are at liberty to do so.

And President Edgar Lungu has described as primitive those harassing Members of Parliament that have supported the restoration of the Constitution amendment bill to the order paper in Parliament.

The head of state said that the harassment is unwarranted and does not conform to the tenets of democracy.

President Lungu has reminded political stakeholders that nobody will assume power in Zambia using violence, adding that the world is now so civilized and those seeking to take over leadership should do so without killing anyone.

President Lungu said his political rivals should wait for the 2021 General elections as Zambia is a democratic state instead of engaging in violence.

The President was speaking in an interview with journalists in Lusaka today after his routine jogging session in Lusaka’s State Lodge Area.

