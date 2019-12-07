Zambia has been added to the list of countries where the lack of food has reached crisis levels, the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization has said.

Citing reduced harvests and high food prices in southern and western areas, the FAO reported that an estimated 2.3 million people in Zambia are food insecure, more than 10 per cent of the population.

Zambia’s addition to the UN list means that more than 40 countries are today in need of external food assistance, 32 of them are in Africa.

Countries in crisis requiring external assistance for food are expected to lack the resources to deal with reported critical problems of food insecurity.

At the regional level, southern and western provinces are facing the highest prevalence of food insecurity, corresponding to areas that suffered prolonged periods of dry weather conditions and consequently reduced harvests.

