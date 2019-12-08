Lusaka province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged people to desist from putting the name of the first family into disrepute.

Mr Lusambo says the accusations that the first family is linked to the illegal sale of Mukula tree is false and merely meant to tarnish the image of the President and government.

Mr. Lusambo says there is a well calculated agenda to falsely accuse the PF of corruption so that Zambians can vote for another Political party.

He told ZNBC politics of lies, slander and name calling should not be allowed to continue in the country.

Mr. Lusambo says it is sad that some politicians in Zambia are serving the interest of some foreign organization and are willing to destroy the country for personal gain.

He says Zambian should expect more accusations against President Lungu from a named opposition party and its foreign funders ahead of the 2021 elections.

