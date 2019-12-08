Green Eagles missed an opportunity to go fourth on Saturday after they were held at home by Red Arrows at Independence Stadium in Choma.

The 2019 transitional season runners-up drew 1-1 at home with third placed Arrows.

Midfielder Amity Shamende put Eagles ahead in the 3rd minute and the score line remained that way until the 30th minute when veteran striker James Chamanga equalized to score his seventh goal of the season for Arrows.

Eagles stay fifth on 20 points, one point behind Nkana and five adrift of Arrows.

Zesco United and Napsa Stars are first on 28 points and second on 25 points respectively.

Meanwhile,Lumwana Radiants ended their two match losing run with a 2-0 away victory over fellow strugglers Nakambala Leopards in the lunchtime kickoff in Choma.

Emmanuel Manda put Lumwana ahead on the 35th minute and Richard Zulu added the last goal in the 70th minute.

Lumwana are 11th after collecting their fourth league win of the season on 13 points, while Nakambala remain third from last on 8 points at number 16.

