Zanaco on Sunday restored some respectability on the continental front for Zambia in the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup just 24 hours after compatriots Zesco United’s Group A loss in the CAF Champions League.

Zanaco rallied to hold 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup runners-up RSB Berkane of Morocco to a 1-1 home draw of their Group B fixture at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The result came a day after Zesco were stunned 2-1 at home by five-time CAF Champions League winners TP Mazembe of DR Congo at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Both goals at Heroes Stadium came in the first half when Djibril Quattara put the Moroccan club ahead in the 15th minute.

Charles Zulu then equalized in the 25th minute for Zanaco to see the two sides share the points.

Zanaco are third on 2 points from as many Group B matches played, two points behind Berkane who continue to lead the pool.

DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo are second also on 4 points but with an inferior goal difference behind Berkane.

They are number two following a 2-0 away victory over last placed ESAE of Benin who have zero points.

Zanaco, who drew 1-1 with DC Motema Pembe away on December 1, visit ESAE in Cotonou on December 29.

