Nkana have announced the departure of Coach Beston Chambeshi after his two and half year reign at the FAZ Super Division side.

The club on Sunday night said in a statement that it had separated with Chambeshi mutually.

Chambeshi’s third stint as Nkana coach started in June, 2017 when he replaced Zeddy Saileti.

Nkana have since promoted Manfred Chabinga to the role of acting head coach.

“Coach Beston is not just a coach; he is a legend at this club. He has given his all to this great club and we are just wishing him the best success in his future endeavours,” club president Everisto Kabila said.

Kaunda Simonda, Tom Kampamba and Joseph Musonda are the other members of the Nkana coaching bench.

