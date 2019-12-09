Home Entertainment Bobby East releases “Side to Side” music video Entertainment Bobby East releases “Side to Side” music video December 9, 2019 0 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber Bobby East released the video for his latest single title ‘Side To Side’. The visual was shot by Dope Arts Media while the song was produced by Mr Stash. [Read 1 times, 1 reads today]Related Posts:Slap dee and Bobby east unveil "For a long time" music videoBobby East unveils "M.L.A.M" music videoBobby east releases 'Pyscho Bae' visualsBobby East expresses dismay in performance cancellation due to old sex tape scandalKaladoshas collaborates with Bobby East on “Cool It Down” Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Davaos collaborates with Cleo Ice Queen on “Pon me” Jae Cash and Yo Maps unveil “Angel” Jay Rox collaborates with Tanzania’s music giants Rayvanny and AY on “Distance Remix” LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.