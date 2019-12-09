Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) may be forced out of business as early as March 2020 if a new Bulk Supply Agreement with ZESCO is not signed, company Plc Chief Executive Officer Owen Silavwe has revealed.
And some Ministry of Energy officials have said Zesco has been instructed not to renew the agreement by some “high ranking” government officials on suspicion that CEC funds the opposition UPND.
CEC is listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange with majority shares owned by Standard Chartered Private Equity Limited and ZCCM IH.
The current Bulk Supply Agreement signed almost 20 years ago between CEC and ZESCO is expiring in March 2020.
But in a recent interview in Kitwe, Mr Silavwe said the delays in finalising agreement with ZESCO is threatening CEC’s existence.
Mr Silavwe explained that failure to renew the agreement with Zesco before March next year would spell doom for the Copperbelt as a whole.
He said CEC currently supplies electricity to all the mining companies with Konkola Copper Mines as its biggest client consuming the largest chunk of power from its network.
“We supply the power to everybody on the Copperbelt so it’s a question of how are we going to ensure that we do this in a way that will not antagonize the sector or the economy, I think that for me is quite critical,” he said.
“And I don’t think we have any challenges in achieving that in a very amicable and efficient way. I think what I would say is there is work that’s going on at the moment and that work is meant to find a solution to this. The Bulk Supply Agreement underpins the supply of power to everybody in the Copperbelt; it’s not just the mines, basically everybody on the Copperbelt. So, my view on it is that whichever way you look at it, a solution has to be found, if renewal is the solution, then so be it. But the critical takeaway is that a solution needs to be found, otherwise come that, day, nobody would want to see challenges on the Copperbelt, and basically challenges to the economy,” Mr. Silavwe said.
He added, “So, we should try, as a country, to avoid dooms day! I don’t think we plan for dooms day. We are working on it, but we don’t have a conclusion today. The fact is process is ongoing, today. It’s not about what I want to see, it what is mutually agreed between the parties at the end of the day, that is important.”
But some sources at the Ministry of Energy have revealed that there is pressure from some high ranking government officials for Zesco not to renew the agreement with CEC.
The sources said the officials have convinced Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa to prevail over the Zesco Board to renegade on the agreement and not a renew to CEC on the pretext that CEC bankrolls the UPND.
“You see there is a strong belief that CEC funds the UPND and the people in power are saying that why should ZESCO continue selling cheap electricity to CEC which is making huge profits that is now being used to fund the UPND,” the source said.
Efforts to reach Mr Nkhuwa proved futile by the time of publishing.
politics in everything sure
This is the nature of evil leaders. Whenever they think someone is a stumbling block to their hold on power, they will crush them regardless of the casualties.
1. Zambian airways was squeezed out of business by RB because he linked it to Mwanawasa
2. The Post was squeezed to death by Lungu because they published stories criticizing him.
3. Now CEC is in danger because they have been falsely linked to UPND.
They dont care how many people lose their jobs or how many families suffer as a result. They dont care that they are killing indigenous Zambian companies as long as they feel safe. And in the place of these companies you will see chinese firms that increase corruption and abuse of workers. Clap for Lungu the destroyer.
In decent countries, you can have CNN publishing all sorts of…
I don’t think that has anything to do with politics. CEC isn’t controlled by local shareholders. In any case, it’s a large organisation with all kinds of people and I doubt it they all support UPND or PF.
So they are willing to plunge a whole province into darkness and let a lot of people lose their jobs just because of that? Doesn’t UPND affect how CEC operates?
*Does*
I would strongly support abolishment of CEC so that Zesco supplies electricity direct to Copperbelt-based mines. This would help Zesco become financially viable.
What stops CEC from dealing directly with the mines? Don’t the mines have the capacity to pay for the supply?
Does ZESCO have the alternative market? For instance DRC? And the means to supply other consumers?
Does the existence of CEC depend on the said agreement?
If indeed the Bulk Agreement won’t be reviewed one can only assume that there measures in place for ZESCO to meet the power supply on the copperbelt. Or is there real cause to speak of doom’s day?
Or is CEC just worried they may have to start buying electricity from ZESCO at a higher rate? If that be the, case, won’t CEC be able to recoup their investment?
Could someone kindly provide some answers. I see opportunities for CEC actually.
I hope this is not true… We cant leave in a country were any thing progressive is attached to UPND… Its no secret that alot of business would want to support HH coz of his prophesies which always comes true. mukapena guys to follow through everyone who supports the opposition..its not our problem that you have jerabo,s as supporters whose support is also dwindling.. Just imagine na bena leshina pa ZRA are supporting UPND…
You called for competition in the Energy sector and Zesco has moved ahead of You to supply mines power and townships It has circumvented the control areas and lines to supply mines and townships directly except for those switch gears entrances It a technical knock out off CEC and we will see most of the employees taken over by Zesco new GRID to mines away from CEC which is a nationalist and Good Thing
CEC have been technically wounded up by Zesco and will be integrated into Zesco all the lines and connections are done directly to feed the mines bye passing CEC what a change of game
You either import negotiate or sell your Business and assets to Zesco Now The strength of CEC was in the agreements and not control areas we saw it coming but could be innovative also and see opportunities
Everything with PF is linked to politics of the belly and corruption
Their hold on corruption and clinging to power is more important than the country.
Just look at the defence force and police personal who are deemed UPND and have been banished ???
Really sad that PF think because they borrowed 17 billion for infrastructure everyone owes them loyalty and votes
Mind you, CEC owns backbone infrastructure. Zesco owns power. Meanwhile you need infrastructure to wheel power. Day zero is coming to Copperbelt if PF is playing game theory. Got to careful which game they are playing
Ba Zesco bekalefye let them not take the confusion ku CEC. They have failed to supply electricity to its current customers and now want to take their incompetence to CEC. Let that company be and let them continue supply power to the mines.
This is a publicity stunt by CEC, whose shareholders include Charles Milupi, to garner public sympathy. CEC for the past 20 years or so are merely middlemen who are chewing easy money. Instead of investing in generation capacity, they have sat back and relied on ZESCO to generate, transmit and then they distribute on already existing ZESCO infrastructure to distribute, although they added a few improvements on this distribution infrastructure. ZESCO are merely saying why do we need a middleman to supply our own service!! Unlike Maamba, who concentrated on generation, CEC have lost a good opportunity, nothing political here.
That has Changed ZESCO has build infrastructure and Transmission line to all major mining houses and townships Its actually better able to supply power to mines than CEC that can only really on imports currently not available In national sense its a good thing but for Executives and individuals at CEC they must be assimilated into Zesco and compersation be made for any of the assets that could be sold to Zesco
They developed the assets and infrastructure to supply the mines Mufurila Lumwana Solwezi Kansanashi Kitwe wusakile and Chambishi actually there is a line from Kitwe to Mufurila now separate from that CEC
Could it be why Zesco has been talking of cost reflective tariffs for domestic consumers while the biggest consumers in the mines paid less ? We all need to pay for power fairly instead of domestic consumers subsidizing foreign owned mines that also dodge paying fair taxes. Let the the new bulk agreement be flexible enaf, otherwise we r tired of being shortchanged.