Former Finance Minister Felix Mutati is among the eminent world Leaders that have been invited to speak at the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, African member’s Convention to be held in Kigali, Rwanda between 9th and 11th December 2019.

Mr. Mutati, who is the 2017 ACCA Global Advocacy award winner, has been invited to give a key note address which celebrates African leaders who have made a mark contributing to changing social structures, reforming business, leading people and impacting on the Accountancy profession.

Mr. Mutati, a Chartered Accountant will also speak about how Africa can among others, prudently manage her resources for the benefit of her people.

The high level meeting which will be officially opened by Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, Rwanda’s Finance Minister brings together, ACCA members from the African continent.

The Convention is being held under the theme, the evolution of finance: Africa thriving in disruptive ‘sociotechnomic’ dispensation.

