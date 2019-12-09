Here is a wrap of selected foreign-based players who were in action over the weekend at their respective clubs.

RUSSIA:

Sixth placed Arsenal Tula beat fifth positioned Locomotive Moscow 4-0 to claim their second big kill following their 1-0 victory over CSKA Moscow last Monday.

Striker Evans Kangwa came on in the 87th minute but was not on target while midfielder Lameck Banda was an unused substitute.

BELGIUM:

Third from bottom KV Oostende lost 1-0 away to AS Epen on Sunday.

Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes against the 12th placed side.

AUSTRIA:

Leaders RB Salzburg beat second from bottom Swarovski Tirol 5-1 on Saturday.

Patson Daka scored the first goal in the 3rd minute before making way in the 76th minute for compatriot Enock Mwepu.

Daka is now third on the top scorer’s charts with 13 goals, three behind club-mate Erling Haland.

SOUTH AFRICA

-KAIZER CHIEFS: Lazarus Kambole was an unused substitute on Saturday in leaders Kaizer Chiefs 5-3 home win over Bloemfontein Celtic.

Orlando Pirates: Augustine Mulenga was an unused by Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s 2-2 away draw against ex-Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda’s Baroka FC.

Justin Shonga was not selected for the match.

-POLOKWANE CITY: Goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe was not selected for Polokwane City in Sundays 1-0 home loss to Maritzburg United.

Salulani Phiri was substituted on the hour- mark.

Mamelodi Sundowns:Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was an unused substitute in Sundowns ‘ 0-0 away draw against Wydad Casablanca in Morocco on Saturday in a CAF Champions League Group C match.

-BLACK LEOPARDS: Striker Musonda Mwape played the full 90 minutes in Black Leopards 0-0 home draw against Amazulu on Saturday.

FRANCE:

On Saturday, defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes in third from bottom Metz’s4-1 away loss against 13th placed Nice.

