Some youths in the ruling Patriotic Front are unhappy with the arrogance being exhibited by their Leaders ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The youths are also disappointed that the top party leadership is not taking into consideration concerns being raised by the grassroots over failure by the government to deliver on the pro poor promises.

Those talked to have expressed fear that the party might not win the 2021 polls should the leaders especially the party leadership continue ignoring the needs of grassroot members.

They have attributed the loss in a Ward by election in Northern Province recently to arrogance by leaders who are not willing to listen to the needs of the people.

And the PF youths have appealed to the government to find ways of addressing the increasing cost of living which is affecting every Zambian.

They are worried that if left unchecked, this will affect PFs chances of winning the 2021 polls.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization, the youths among them youth leaders in Lusaka feel the level at which the party is ignoring the concerns being raised by Zambians is alarming.

They have also accused the leaders of misleading President Edgar Lungu on various issues affecting the people.

