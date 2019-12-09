“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful.

“I think that it is time that that stops today.”

That’s the message from newly-crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who is from South Africa.

More than 90 women from across the world took part in the pageant which was held in Atlanta in the US on Sunday.

Zozibini beat Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson and Mexico’s Sofia Aragon in the final three to take the tiara.

Finalists in the competition were asked a range of questions on topics such as climate change, protest and social media.

In her final question, 26-year-old Zozibini was asked what we should be teaching young girls today.

Her answer was leadership.

“It’s something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time – not because we don’t want to, but because of what society has labelled women to be,” she said.

“I think we are the most powerful beings on the world, and that we should be given every opportunity. “And that is what we should be teaching these young girls – to take up space.”

Zozibini, who won Miss South Africa in August, is described by Miss Universe as “a proud advocate for natural beauty”.

It adds that she’s “a passionate activist and engaged in the fight against gender based violence”.

“She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes.”

Although her exact prizes aren’t revealed by Miss Universe, Zozibini’s expected to have won a year’s stay rent-free in an apartment in New York – and a salary worth around $100,000 (£76,000).

She’ll also fly around the world for media and modelling opportunities.

